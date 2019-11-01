Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 27, Charlottesville 23
Amelia County 49, Cumberland 0
Appomattox 48, William Campbell 12
Arcadia 59, Washington, Md. 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 22, Portsmouth Christian 20
Auburn 34, Hurley 14
Battlefield 37, Osbourn 36
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41, Chincoteague 0
Booker T. Washington 63, Woodrow Wilson 0
Brentsville 34, Skyline 28
Broad Run 24, Briar Woods 7
Brunswick 33, Surry County 8
Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 22
Carroll County 40, Alleghany 7
Castlewood 44, Twin Valley 12
Central – Wise 35, Gate City 21
Chantilly 31, Centreville 24
Chatham 35, Altavista 34
Christiansburg 37, Cave Spring 21
Clarke County 10, Page County 7
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 45, Massanutten Military 0
Clover Hill 49, George Wythe-Richmond 12
Colgan 41, Osbourn Park 10
Colonial Beach 52, Lancaster 8
Covington 47, Craig County 12
Deep Creek 42, King’s Fork High School 0
Deep Run 47, Glen Allen 7
Dinwiddie 63, Meadowbrook 0
Dominion 13, Loudoun County 9
Douglas Freeman 42, John Marshall 6
Essex 23, Washington & Lee 0
First Colonial 16, Kempsville 15
Floyd County 14, Radford 12
Forest Park 41, Potomac 14
Fort Defiance 40, Wilson Memorial 30
Frank Cox 28, Green Run 21
Franklin 34, Windsor 0
Franklin County 21, William Fleming 14
Freedom (Woodbridge) 68, Gar-Field 7
George Marshall 35, Edison 22
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Grayson County 27
Georgetown Prep, Md. 31, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 10
Glenvar 42, Giles 21
Goochland 61, Central of Lunenburg 13
Graham 50, Fort Chiswell 6
Greensville County 38, Sussex Central 14
Gretna 35, Dan River 7
Hanover 28, Armstrong 8
Hayfield 30, Annandale 7
Henrico 63, Lee-Davis 8
Heritage-Lynchburg 15, E.C. Glass 14, OT
Hermitage 21, Mills Godwin 14
Highland Springs 27, Colonial Forge 20
Holston 40, Eastside 22
Honaker 49, Northwood 33
Hopewell 40, Prince George 7
Huguenot 47, Midlothian 7
Independence 88, Park View-Sterling 8
Indian River 56, Great Bridge 28
J.I. Burton 39, Rye Cove 6
James Madison 41, Oakton 0
James Monroe 31, Courtland 3
James Robinson 22, W.T. Woodson 19
Jefferson Forest 43, Brookville 14
John Battle 41, Lee High 7
Kellam 21, Tallwood 14
Kettle Run 28, Culpeper 14
King George 56, Caroline 18
King William 44, West Point 18
Lafayette 49, Poquoson 5
Lake Braddock 49, West Springfield 35
Langley 47, Herndon 20
Lee-Springfield 17, Falls Church 7
Liberty Christian 45, Amherst County 7
Liberty-Bealeton 40, John Handley 27
Lord Botetourt 14, Northside 7
Louisa 42, Western Albemarle 24
Madison County 42, Rappahannock County 0
Magna Vista 28, GW-Danville 14
Manchester 40, Lloyd Bird 19
Massaponax 28, North Stafford 13
Mathews 57, Charles City County High School 20
Maury 33, Norcom 14
Millbrook 40, James Wood 37
Monacan 35, Cosby 10
Mount Vernon 33, T.C. Williams 6
Mountain View 21, Stafford 7
Nandua 52, Northampton 12
Nansemond River 42, Hickory 16
Narrows 47, Bath County 0
New Kent 32, Jamestown 14
Norfolk Academy 43, Norfolk Christian School 13
Nottoway 59, Bluestone 0
Orange County 36, Fluvanna 22
Oscar Smith 55, Grassfield 0
Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 12
Patrick County 27, Halifax County 7
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16, Chilhowie 13
Patriot 20, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 13
Petersburg 34, Matoaca 28
Pikeville, Ky. 67, Ridgeview 28
Powhatan 24, James River-Midlothian 0
Princess Anne 28, Landstown 19
Pulaski County 27, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 10
Richlands 28, Lebanon 7
Riverbend 12, Brooke Point 9, OT
Riverheads 49, Buffalo Gap 14
Riverside 21, Rock Ridge 13
Roanoke Catholic 60, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
Rustburg 38, Liberty-Bedford 20
Salem 56, Hidden Valley 13
Salem-Va. Beach 49, Bayside 0
Sherando 48, Fauquier 14
South County 59, Fairfax 13
Southampton 28, Park View-South Hill 15
Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 14
St. Annes-Belfield 48, Va. Episcopal 18
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 8
Stone Bridge 41, Potomac Falls 0
Strasburg 34, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 6
Stuarts Draft 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7
Tabb 42, Bruton 6
Tazewell 42, Grundy 18
Thomas Dale 35, Granby 0
Tunstall 12, Martinsville 7
Tuscarora 35, Loudoun Valley 0
Twin Springs 35, Thomas Walker 13
Union 28, Abingdon 21, 2OT
Varina 57, Atlee 16
Virginia High 47, Marion 12
Wakefield 32, Justice High School 21
Warwick 49, Gloucester 6
Washington-Lee 42, McLean 0
Western Branch 41, Lakeland 0
Westfield 41, West Potomac 0
William Byrd 42, Staunton River 0
William Monroe 28, George Mason 7
Woodbridge 28, C.D. Hylton 6
Woodgrove 56, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Woodside 51, Bethel 7
Woodstock Central 34, Warren County 13
York 35, Warhill 28
Yorktown 31, South Lakes 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. John Paul the Great vs. Benedictine, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.