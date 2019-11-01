Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

November 1, 2019 9:56 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 26, Northwood 0

Arcadia, Va. 59, Washington 0

Arundel 38, Broadneck 34

Baltimore Douglass 8, New Era Academy 6

Boonsboro 24, Smithsburg 7

Damascus 58, Montgomery Blair 0

Dunbar 36, Patterson 0

Edmondson-Westside 62, Southwestern 0

Elkton 52, Harford Tech 6

Frederick def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit

Glenelg 43, Long Reach 6

Harwood Southern 8, Severna Park 7

Hereford 41, Sparrows Point 13

Huntingtown 47, Great Mills 6

Keyser, W.Va. 61, Mountain Ridge 7

La Plata 32, Calvert 2

Lackey 28, Thomas Stone 14

Lake Clifton 16, Forest Park 12

Liberty 42, Manchester Valley 7

Loch Raven 41, Patapsco 6

Magruder 7, Wheaton 0

Marriotts Ridge 35, Atholton 7

Mergenthaler def. Digital Harbor, forfeit

Middletown 37, Walkersville 7

North Caroline 63, Col. Richardson 0

North Point 41, Northern – Cal 20

Northeast – AA 9, Pasadena Chesapeake 7

Northern Garrett 36, Oakland Southern 0

Oakdale 42, Tuscarora 16

Old Mill 21, Annapolis 20

Paint Branch 42, John F. Kennedy 0

Parkside 21, Kent County 0

Patterson Mill 35, Joppatowne 14

Patuxent 27, Westlake 6

Quince Orchard 47, Walter Johnson 7

Reginald Lewis def. National Academy Foundation, forfeit

River Hill 14, Howard 7

Seneca Valley 12, Pikesville 6

Sherwood 42, Springbrook 0

South Hagerstown 48, Williamsport 6

South River 49, North County 7

Spring Mills, W.Va. 35, North Hagerstown 21

St. Charles 45, Chopticon 28

Stephen Decatur 63, Snow Hill 0

Walt Whitman 35, Gaithersburg 7

Wicomico 30, James M. Bennett 0

Wise 58, Oxon Hill 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

