Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Dematha 26, Bishop McNamara 14
McDonogh School 29, Archbishop Spalding 23
St. Frances 35, Life Christian, Va. 0
1A East=
State Regional First Round=
Fallston 46, Col. Richardson 32
Joppatowne 26, Patterson Mill 19
Perryville 20, Kent County 7
1A North=
State Regional First Round=
Dunbar 44, Baltimore Douglass 0
Edmondson-Westside 30, Francis Scott Key 16
1A South=
State Regional First Round=
Fairmont Heights 44, Friendly 12
Gwynn Park 37, Pikesville 0
Loch Raven 32, Largo 14
Randallstown 33, Surrattsville 0
1A West=
State Regional First Round=
Boonsboro 44, Clear Spring 13
Catoctin 53, Oakland Southern 6
Fort Hill 35, Brunswick 21
Williamsport 21, Northern Garrett 14
2A East=
State Regional First Round=
Elkton 35, North East 6
Harford Tech 32, Easton 23
North Caroline 35, Kent Island 13
Parkside 35, Rising Sun 14
2A North=
State Regional First Round=
Hereford 57, Patterson 22
Milford Mill 43, Digital Harbor 0
New Town 40, Eastern Tech 0
Owings Mills 26, Overlea 6
2A South=
State Regional First Round=
Calvert 13, Lackey 7
Patuxent 18, La Plata 7
Potomac 42, Westlake 6
2A West=
State Regional First Round=
Glenelg 31, Century 14
Liberty 51, Oakland Mills 13
Middletown 27, Seneca Valley 6
Walkersville 28, Oakdale 27
3A East=
State Regional First Round=
Manchester Valley 14, Hammond 6
Marriotts Ridge 17, Atholton 14
Westminster 47, Long Reach 28
Wilde Lake 14, River Hill 10
3A North=
State Regional First Round=
Dundalk 33, C. Milton Wright 0
Franklin 54, Edgewood 0
Mergenthaler 54, Kenwood 0
3A South=
State Regional First Round=
Huntingtown 49, James M. Bennett 0
North Point 55, Northeast – AA 0
Oxon Hill 31, Pasadena Chesapeake 20
St. Charles 24, Northern – Cal 21
3A West=
State Regional First Round=
Damascus 49, Magruder 7
Linganore 49, Frederick 14
Rockville 28, Watkins Mill 9
South Hagerstown 49, Blake 18
4A East=
State Regional First Round=
Arundel 45, Broadneck 23
Meade 27, North County 13
Old Mill 41, Severna Park 19
South River 31, Annapolis 21
4A North=
State Regional First Round=
Albert Einstein 25, Montgomery Blair 21
Paint Branch 49, Dulaney 6
Parkville 49, Wheaton 0
Sherwood 51, Catonsville 14
4A SouthState Regional First Round=
Bowie 14, Eleanor Roosevelt 7
C. H. Flowers 49, Parkdale 0
Suitland 27, Laurel 0
Wise 60, Hyattsville Northwestern 6
4A West=
State Regional First Round=
Northwest – Mtg 49, Clarksburg 16
Quince Orchard 70, Gaithersburg 12
Richard Montgomery 35, Walt Whitman 14
Walter Johnson 42, Urbana 10
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.