The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

November 9, 2019 12:34 am
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Dematha 26, Bishop McNamara 14

McDonogh School 29, Archbishop Spalding 23

St. Frances 35, Life Christian, Va. 0

1A East=

State Regional First Round=

Fallston 46, Col. Richardson 32

Joppatowne 26, Patterson Mill 19

Perryville 20, Kent County 7

1A North=

State Regional First Round=

Dunbar 44, Baltimore Douglass 0

Edmondson-Westside 30, Francis Scott Key 16

1A South=

State Regional First Round=

Fairmont Heights 44, Friendly 12

Gwynn Park 37, Pikesville 0

Loch Raven 32, Largo 14

Randallstown 33, Surrattsville 0

1A West=

State Regional First Round=

Boonsboro 44, Clear Spring 13

Catoctin 53, Oakland Southern 6

Fort Hill 35, Brunswick 21

Williamsport 21, Northern Garrett 14

2A East=

State Regional First Round=

Elkton 35, North East 6

Harford Tech 32, Easton 23

North Caroline 35, Kent Island 13

Parkside 35, Rising Sun 14

2A North=

State Regional First Round=

Hereford 57, Patterson 22

Milford Mill 43, Digital Harbor 0

New Town 40, Eastern Tech 0

Owings Mills 26, Overlea 6

2A South=

State Regional First Round=

Calvert 13, Lackey 7

Patuxent 18, La Plata 7

Potomac 42, Westlake 6

2A West=

State Regional First Round=

Glenelg 31, Century 14

Liberty 51, Oakland Mills 13

Middletown 27, Seneca Valley 6

Walkersville 28, Oakdale 27

3A East=

State Regional First Round=

Manchester Valley 14, Hammond 6

Marriotts Ridge 17, Atholton 14

Westminster 47, Long Reach 28

Wilde Lake 14, River Hill 10

3A North=

State Regional First Round=

Dundalk 33, C. Milton Wright 0

Franklin 54, Edgewood 0

Mergenthaler 54, Kenwood 0

3A South=

State Regional First Round=

Huntingtown 49, James M. Bennett 0

North Point 55, Northeast – AA 0

Oxon Hill 31, Pasadena Chesapeake 20

St. Charles 24, Northern – Cal 21

3A West=

State Regional First Round=

Damascus 49, Magruder 7

Linganore 49, Frederick 14

Rockville 28, Watkins Mill 9

South Hagerstown 49, Blake 18

4A East=

State Regional First Round=

Arundel 45, Broadneck 23

Meade 27, North County 13

Old Mill 41, Severna Park 19

South River 31, Annapolis 21

4A North=

State Regional First Round=

Albert Einstein 25, Montgomery Blair 21

Paint Branch 49, Dulaney 6

Parkville 49, Wheaton 0

Sherwood 51, Catonsville 14

4A SouthState Regional First Round=

Bowie 14, Eleanor Roosevelt 7

C. H. Flowers 49, Parkdale 0

Suitland 27, Laurel 0

Wise 60, Hyattsville Northwestern 6

4A West=

State Regional First Round=

Northwest – Mtg 49, Clarksburg 16

Quince Orchard 70, Gaithersburg 12

Richard Montgomery 35, Walt Whitman 14

Walter Johnson 42, Urbana 10

