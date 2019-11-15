Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

St. Frances 65, Royalty Institute 0

1A West=

State Regional Second Round=

Catoctin 47, Boonsboro 6

2A South=

State Regional Second Round=

Potomac 45, Calvert 7

3A East=

State Regional Second Round=

Westminster 16, Marriotts Ridge 7

Wilde Lake 22, Manchester Valley 0

3A North=

State Regional Second Round=

Franklin 40, Dundalk 8

Mergenthaler 35, Towson 0

3A South=

State Regional Second Round=

Huntingtown 17, St. Charles 8

3A West=

State Regional Second Round=

Damascus 35, South Hagerstown 6

Linganore 43, Rockville 12

4A North=

State Regional Second Round=

Parkville 48, Albert Einstein 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

