Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
St. Frances 65, Royalty Institute 0
1A West=
State Regional Second Round=
Catoctin 47, Boonsboro 6
2A South=
State Regional Second Round=
Potomac 45, Calvert 7
3A East=
State Regional Second Round=
Westminster 16, Marriotts Ridge 7
Wilde Lake 22, Manchester Valley 0
3A North=
State Regional Second Round=
Franklin 40, Dundalk 8
Mergenthaler 35, Towson 0
3A South=
State Regional Second Round=
Huntingtown 17, St. Charles 8
3A West=
State Regional Second Round=
Damascus 35, South Hagerstown 6
Linganore 43, Rockville 12
4A North=
State Regional Second Round=
Parkville 48, Albert Einstein 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
