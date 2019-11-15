Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

November 15, 2019 10:57 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL First Round=

Class 6=

Region A=

Advertisement

Landstown 35, Franklin County 27

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12

Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0

Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28

Region B=

Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0

Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18

Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6

Region C=

Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14

Mount Vernon 41, Justice High School 13

South County 43, Falls Church 0

T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20

Region D=

James Madison 34, Centreville 0

South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT

Westfield 43, Wakefield 7

Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23

Class 5=

Region A=

Maury 41, Deep Creek 7

Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13

Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0

Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0

Region B=

Deep Run 49, Prince George 6

Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21

Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7

Varina 58, Clover Hill 0

Region C=

Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0

Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7

Region D=

Mountain View 45, Stafford 28

North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14

William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17

Class 4=

Region A=

Churchland 41, Menchville 8

King’s Fork High School 25, Warhill 8

Region B=

Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27

Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0

Louisa 49, King George 12

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6

Region C=

Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26

Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14

Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17

Region D=

GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6

Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14

Salem 58, Amherst County 13

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 61, Southampton 8

Phoebus 46, Tabb 7

York 55, Petersburg 40

Region B=

Brentsville 32, George Mason 21

Goochland 42, Independence 6

James Monroe 60, Woodstock Central 28

Skyline 42, William Monroe 20

Region C=

Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 7

Liberty Christian 22, Turner Ashby 16

Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14

Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8

Region D=

Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21

Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7

Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7

Northside 48, Abingdon 28

Class 2=

Region A=

Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28

King William 60, Amelia County 12

Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22

TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12

Region B=

Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT

East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7

Strasburg 38, Luray 21

Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6

Region C=

Appomattox 64, Chatham 22

Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7

Gretna 42, Dan River 0

Radford 35, Patrick County 0

Region D=

Central – Wise 28, Richlands 16

Ridgeview 49, Marion 7

Union 20, Gate City 19

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 45, Mathews 0

Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14

Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33

West Point 24, K&Q Central 6

Region B=

Altavista 35, William Campbell 28

Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19

Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0

Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14

Region C=

Auburn 44, Covington 12

Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21

Narrows 34, Grayson County 7

Region D=

Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0

J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14

VISAA Football Playoffs=

Championship=

Division III=

St. Michael 22, Roanoke Catholic 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted