Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL First Round=
Class 6=
Region A=
Landstown 35, Franklin County 27
Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12
Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0
Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28
Region B=
Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0
Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6
Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18
Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6
Region C=
Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14
Mount Vernon 41, Justice High School 13
South County 43, Falls Church 0
T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20
Region D=
James Madison 34, Centreville 0
South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT
Westfield 43, Wakefield 7
Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23
Class 5=
Region A=
Maury 41, Deep Creek 7
Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13
Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0
Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0
Region B=
Deep Run 49, Prince George 6
Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21
Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7
Varina 58, Clover Hill 0
Region C=
Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0
Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7
Region D=
Mountain View 45, Stafford 28
North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14
William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17
Class 4=
Region A=
Churchland 41, Menchville 8
King’s Fork High School 25, Warhill 8
Region B=
Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27
Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0
Louisa 49, King George 12
Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6
Region C=
Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26
Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14
Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17
Region D=
GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6
Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14
Salem 58, Amherst County 13
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 61, Southampton 8
Phoebus 46, Tabb 7
York 55, Petersburg 40
Region B=
Brentsville 32, George Mason 21
Goochland 42, Independence 6
James Monroe 60, Woodstock Central 28
Skyline 42, William Monroe 20
Region C=
Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 7
Liberty Christian 22, Turner Ashby 16
Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14
Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8
Region D=
Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21
Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7
Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7
Northside 48, Abingdon 28
Class 2=
Region A=
Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28
King William 60, Amelia County 12
Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22
TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12
Region B=
Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT
East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7
Strasburg 38, Luray 21
Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6
Region C=
Appomattox 64, Chatham 22
Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7
Gretna 42, Dan River 0
Radford 35, Patrick County 0
Region D=
Central – Wise 28, Richlands 16
Ridgeview 49, Marion 7
Union 20, Gate City 19
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 45, Mathews 0
Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14
Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33
West Point 24, K&Q Central 6
Region B=
Altavista 35, William Campbell 28
Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19
Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0
Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14
Region C=
Auburn 44, Covington 12
Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21
Narrows 34, Grayson County 7
Region D=
Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0
J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14
VISAA Football Playoffs=
Championship=
Division III=
St. Michael 22, Roanoke Catholic 18
