Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL First Round=

Class 6=

Region A=

Landstown 35, Franklin County 27

Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12

Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0

Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28

Region B=

Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0

Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6

Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18

Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6

Region C=

Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14

Mount Vernon 41, Justice High School 13

South County 43, Falls Church 0

T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20

Region D=

James Madison 34, Centreville 0

South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT

Westfield 43, Wakefield 7

Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23

Class 5=

Region A=

Maury 41, Deep Creek 7

Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13

Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0

Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0

Region B=

Deep Run 49, Prince George 6

Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21

Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7

Varina 58, Clover Hill 0

Region C=

Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0

Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7

Region D=

Mountain View 45, Stafford 28

North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14

William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17

Class 4=

Region A=

Churchland 41, Menchville 8

King’s Fork High School 25, Warhill 8

Region B=

Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27

Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0

Louisa 49, King George 12

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6

Region C=

Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26

Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14

Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17

Region D=

GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6

Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14

Salem 58, Amherst County 13

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 61, Southampton 8

Phoebus 46, Tabb 7

York 55, Petersburg 40

Region B=

Brentsville 32, George Mason 21

Goochland 42, Independence 6

James Monroe 60, Woodstock Central 28

Skyline 42, William Monroe 20

Region C=

Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 7

Liberty Christian 22, Turner Ashby 16

Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14

Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8

Region D=

Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21

Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7

Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7

Northside 48, Abingdon 28

Class 2=

Region A=

Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28

King William 60, Amelia County 12

Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22

TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12

Region B=

Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT

East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7

Strasburg 38, Luray 21

Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6

Region C=

Appomattox 64, Chatham 22

Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7

Gretna 42, Dan River 0

Radford 35, Patrick County 0

Region D=

Central – Wise 28, Richlands 16

Ridgeview 49, Marion 7

Union 20, Gate City 19

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 45, Mathews 0

Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14

Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33

West Point 24, K&Q Central 6

Region B=

Altavista 35, William Campbell 28

Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19

Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0

Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14

Region C=

Auburn 44, Covington 12

Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21

Narrows 34, Grayson County 7

Region D=

Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0

J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14

VISAA Football Playoffs=

Championship=

Division III=

St. Michael 22, Roanoke Catholic 18

