Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A=
State Quarterfinal=
Cambridge/SD 36, Edmondson-Westside 26
Catoctin 41, Fairmont Heights 21
Dunbar 38, Perryville 0
Fort Hill 53, Randallstown 14
Class 2A=
State Quarterfinal=
Elkton 47, Liberty 14
Middletown 28, North Caroline 14
Potomac 33, Milford Mill 26
Class 3A=
State Quarterfinal=
Damascus 30, Franklin 13
Huntingtown 35, Wilde Lake 0
Linganore 35, North Point 28
Mergenthaler 16, Westminster 6
Class 4A=
State Quarterfinal=
Northwest – Mtg 20, Paint Branch 12
Old Mill 34, Parkville 13
Quince Orchard 69, Arundel 32
Wise 35, C. H. Flowers 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
