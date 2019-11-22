Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

November 22, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A=

State Quarterfinal=

Cambridge/SD 36, Edmondson-Westside 26

Advertisement

Catoctin 41, Fairmont Heights 21

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Dunbar 38, Perryville 0

Fort Hill 53, Randallstown 14

Class 2A=

State Quarterfinal=

Elkton 47, Liberty 14

Middletown 28, North Caroline 14

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Potomac 33, Milford Mill 26

Class 3A=

State Quarterfinal=

Damascus 30, Franklin 13

Huntingtown 35, Wilde Lake 0

Linganore 35, North Point 28

Mergenthaler 16, Westminster 6

Class 4A=

State Quarterfinal=

Northwest – Mtg 20, Paint Branch 12

Old Mill 34, Parkville 13

Quince Orchard 69, Arundel 32

Wise 35, C. H. Flowers 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas