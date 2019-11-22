Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Region Semifinal=
Class 6=
Region A=
Oscar Smith 20, Landstown 16
Thomas Dale 36, Ocean Lakes 6
Region B=
Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21
Massaponax 45, Freedom (Woodbridge) 42
Region C=
Lake Braddock 30, Mount Vernon 24, OT
South County 34, T.C. Williams 0
Region D=
Westfield 42, South Lakes 0
Yorktown 25, James Madison 10
Class 5=
Region A=
Maury 64, Nansemond River 8
Salem-Va. Beach 21, Woodside 19
Region B=
Manchester 36, Deep Run 18
Varina 27, Highland Springs 21
Region C=
Stone Bridge 27, Potomac Falls 6
Woodgrove 33, Briar Woods 21
Region D=
Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0
Class 4=
Region A=
Churchland 27, King’s Fork High School 8
Lake Taylor 21, Warwick 14
Region B=
Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17
Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa 15
Region C=
Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Tuscarora 53, Liberty-Bealeton 22
Region D=
E.C. Glass 27, Pulaski County 10
Salem 48, GW-Danville 21
Class 3=
Region A=
Phoebus 41, York 18
Region B=
Goochland 56, Skyline 22
James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7
Region C=
Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0
Region D=
Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13
Northside 27, Magna Vista 6
Class 2=
Region A=
King William 46, Poquoson 20
TJ-Richmond 44, Greensville County 18
Region B=
East Rockingham 41, Buckingham County 17
Stuarts Draft 28, Strasburg 14
Region C=
Appomattox 21, Glenvar 0
Gretna 48, Radford 20
Region D=
Central – Wise 14, Ridgeview 7
Graham 48, Union 7
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2
Rappahannock 32, West Point 14
Region B=
Riverheads 59, Franklin 6
Sussex Central 54, Altavista 28
Region C=
Galax 56, Auburn 14
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Narrows 28
Region D=
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29, Holston 6
