The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

November 22, 2019 10:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Region Semifinal=

Class 6=

Region A=

Oscar Smith 20, Landstown 16

Thomas Dale 36, Ocean Lakes 6

Region B=

Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21

Massaponax 45, Freedom (Woodbridge) 42

Region C=

Lake Braddock 30, Mount Vernon 24, OT

South County 34, T.C. Williams 0

Region D=

Westfield 42, South Lakes 0

Yorktown 25, James Madison 10

Class 5=

Region A=

Maury 64, Nansemond River 8

Salem-Va. Beach 21, Woodside 19

Region B=

Manchester 36, Deep Run 18

Varina 27, Highland Springs 21

Region C=

Stone Bridge 27, Potomac Falls 6

Woodgrove 33, Briar Woods 21

Region D=

Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0

Class 4=

Region A=

Churchland 27, King’s Fork High School 8

Lake Taylor 21, Warwick 14

Region B=

Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17

Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa 15

Region C=

Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Tuscarora 53, Liberty-Bealeton 22

Region D=

E.C. Glass 27, Pulaski County 10

Salem 48, GW-Danville 21

Class 3=

Region A=

Phoebus 41, York 18

Region B=

Goochland 56, Skyline 22

James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7

Region C=

Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0

Region D=

Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13

Northside 27, Magna Vista 6

Class 2=

Region A=

King William 46, Poquoson 20

TJ-Richmond 44, Greensville County 18

Region B=

East Rockingham 41, Buckingham County 17

Stuarts Draft 28, Strasburg 14

Region C=

Appomattox 21, Glenvar 0

Gretna 48, Radford 20

Region D=

Central – Wise 14, Ridgeview 7

Graham 48, Union 7

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2

Rappahannock 32, West Point 14

Region B=

Riverheads 59, Franklin 6

Sussex Central 54, Altavista 28

Region C=

Galax 56, Auburn 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Narrows 28

Region D=

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29, Holston 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

