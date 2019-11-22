Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

November 22, 2019 10:00 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 76, Grace Christian 34

Miller School 98, Tandem Friends School 55

Steward School 68, Amelia Academy 49

Suffolk Christian Academy 59, Denbigh Baptist 37

Westover Christian 71, Christian Heritage Academy 28

Carmel Tip-off Tournament=

Semifinal=

Church Hill Academy 68, Richmond Christian 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 65, Norfolk Collegiate 33

Regents 32, Grace Christian 28

The Covenant School 47, Tandem Friends School 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

