Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 76, Grace Christian 34
Miller School 98, Tandem Friends School 55
Steward School 68, Amelia Academy 49
Suffolk Christian Academy 59, Denbigh Baptist 37
Westover Christian 71, Christian Heritage Academy 28
Carmel Tip-off Tournament=
Semifinal=
Church Hill Academy 68, Richmond Christian 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 65, Norfolk Collegiate 33
Regents 32, Grace Christian 28
The Covenant School 47, Tandem Friends School 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
