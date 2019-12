Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Region Final=

Class 6=

Region A=

Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7

Region B=

Colonial Forge 42, Massaponax 21

Region C=

South County 31, Lake Braddock 15

Class 5=

Region A=

Maury 35, Salem-Va. Beach 14

Region C=

Stone Bridge 57, Woodgrove 15

Class 4=

Region A=

Lake Taylor 41, Churchland 13

Region B=

Patrick Henry-Ashland 13, Dinwiddie 6

Region C=

Tuscarora 30, Broad Run 7

Region D=

Salem 35, E.C. Glass 24

Class 3=

Region C=

Heritage-Lynchburg 43, Spotswood 20

Region D=

Lord Botetourt 31, Northside 23

Class 2=

Region A=

TJ-Richmond 30, King William 28

Region B=

Stuarts Draft 14, East Rockingham 7

Region C=

Appomattox 35, Gretna 14

Class 1=

Region B=

Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

