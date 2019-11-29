Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

November 29, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A=

State Semifinal=

Catoctin 41, Fort Hill 0

Advertisement

Class 2A=

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

State Semifinal=

Middletown 31, Elkton 27

Potomac 16, New Town 6

Class 3A=

State Semifinal=

Damascus 21, Huntingtown 14

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Linganore 27, Mergenthaler 25

Class 4A=

State Semifinal=

Northwest – Mtg 22, Quince Orchard 13

Wise 44, Old Mill 0

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president