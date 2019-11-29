Friday’s Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A=
State Semifinal=
Catoctin 41, Fort Hill 0
Class 2A=
Middletown 31, Elkton 27
Potomac 16, New Town 6
Class 3A=
Damascus 21, Huntingtown 14
Linganore 27, Mergenthaler 25
Class 4A=
Northwest – Mtg 22, Quince Orchard 13
Wise 44, Old Mill 0
