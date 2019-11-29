Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

November 29, 2019
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Paul VI Catholic High School 60, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47

Walsingham Thanksgiving Invitational=

Peninsula Catholic 87, Hampton Christian 31

Walsingham Academy 55, Veritas Collegiate Academy 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Virginia Academy 60, Front Royal Christian 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

