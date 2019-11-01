Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected C Jonah Heim from Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated RHP Daniel Gossett and OF Luis Barrera from the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Texas.

TEXAS RANGERS — Declined their 2020 contract options for RHPs Shawn Kelley and Nate Jones and C Welington Castillo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Declined their part of 2020 mutual option for OF Billy Hamilton.

CINCINNATI REDS — Exercised their 2020 contract option on INF Freddy Galvis.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Darryl Scott bullpen coach and Steve Merriman a minor league pitching coordinator.

MIAMI MARLINS — Declined club 2020 option on INF Starlin Castro. Activated SS JT Riddle, C Chad Wallach, 3B Brian Anderson and RHP Drew Steckenrider from the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced C Yasmani Grandal and INF Mike Moustakas had declined their part of 2020 mutual options. Announced 1B/OF Tyler Austin and INF/OF Cory Spangenberg refused outright assignments to San Antonio (PCL) and elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Declined 2020 club option on OF Juan Lagares. Announced INF Joe Panik and LHP Donnie Hart declined outright assignments to Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent C Joe Hudson outright to minor league camp. Activated RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Brett Cecil and OF Lane Thomas from the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Mike Mayers off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Declined their 2020 mutual contract option on 1B Matt Adams.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed general manager Koby Altman to a multiyear contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Zach Brown. Released RB Alfred Morris.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. Placed DT Daniel Ekuale on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed QB Joe Flacco on IR. Signed QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed WR Josh Gordon off New England Patriots waivers. Waived DE Dekoda Watson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Austin Appleby, LB T.J. Neal and WRs Malcolm Lewis, Isaiah Harper and Tyre McCants to 2020 futures contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O’Brien from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Alexander Büttner.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA — Announced soccer coach Matt Potter will not be retained after the 2019 season.

