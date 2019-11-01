Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 1, 2019 10:29 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected C Jonah Heim from Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated RHP Daniel Gossett and OF Luis Barrera from the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Texas.

TEXAS RANGERS — Declined their 2020 contract options for RHPs Shawn Kelley and Nate Jones and C Welington Castillo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Declined their part of 2020 mutual option for OF Billy Hamilton.

Advertisement

CINCINNATI REDS — Exercised their 2020 contract option on INF Freddy Galvis.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Darryl Scott bullpen coach and Steve Merriman a minor league pitching coordinator.

MIAMI MARLINS — Declined club 2020 option on INF Starlin Castro. Activated SS JT Riddle, C Chad Wallach, 3B Brian Anderson and RHP Drew Steckenrider from the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced C Yasmani Grandal and INF Mike Moustakas had declined their part of 2020 mutual options. Announced 1B/OF Tyler Austin and INF/OF Cory Spangenberg refused outright assignments to San Antonio (PCL) and elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Named Carlos Beltrán manager and signed him to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. Declined 2020 club option on OF Juan Lagares. Announced INF Joe Panik and LHP Donnie Hart declined outright assignments to Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent C Joe Hudson outright to minor league camp. Activated RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Brett Cecil and OF Lane Thomas from the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Mike Mayers off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Declined their 2020 mutual contract option on 1B Matt Adams.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed general manager Koby Altman to a multiyear contract extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Zach Brown. Released RB Alfred Morris.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. Placed DT Daniel Ekuale on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed QB Joe Flacco on IR. Signed QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed WR Josh Gordon off New England Patriots waivers. Waived DE Dekoda Watson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Austin Appleby, LB T.J. Neal and WRs Malcolm Lewis, Isaiah Harper and Tyre McCants to 2020 futures contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired G Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O’Brien from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Alexander Büttner.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA — Announced soccer coach Matt Potter will not be retained after the 2019 season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb