Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 8, 2019 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Juan Castro infield coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB L.J. Fort to a two-year extension through 2021.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C JC Tretter to a three-year contract extension through 2022.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).

National Lacrosse League
LACROSSE

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dhane Smith to a three-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Manny Lagos chief soccer officer; Mark Watson technical director; and Stacey Hardin senior director player health and performance/head athletic trainer. Promoted Stacey Hardin to senior director of player heath and performance.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Damian Rivera to a homegrown player contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced that the club and coach Domènec Torrent have mutually agreed to part ways. Announced assistant coaches Albert Puig and Jordi Gris; director of performance Francesc Cos; and head of performance Ismael Camenforte are also departing.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Suspended operations.

