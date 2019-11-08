Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Cincinnati minor league RHP Israel Lantigua (Reds-DSL) and New York Mets minor league RHP Amaury Pereya (Mets-DSL) 72 games each, after testing positive for Stanozolol a performance-enhancing substance; and Toronto RHP Jackxarel Lebron (Blue Jays-GCL) 52 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance; all violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Jacob Barnes has cleared waivers and was released.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Promoted Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll to assistant general manager; Alex Hassan to director of player development, and Jeremy Raadt to director of baseball systems.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced RHP Ryan Tepera refused an outright assignment to Buffalo (IL) and elected to become a free agent.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Juan Castro infield coach.
NBA — Fined Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart $15,000 for public cristicism of the officiating.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB L.J. Fort to a two-year extension through 2021.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C JC Tretter to a three-year contract extension through 2022.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Jalen Chatfield fropm Utica (AHL).
|National Lacrosse League
|LACROSSE
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dhane Smith to a three-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Manny Lagos chief soccer officer; Mark Watson technical director; and Stacey Hardin senior director player health and performance/head athletic trainer. Promoted Stacey Hardin to senior director of player heath and performance.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Damian Rivera to a homegrown player contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced that the club and coach Domènec Torrent have mutually agreed to part ways. Announced assistant coaches Albert Puig and Jordi Gris; director of performance Francesc Cos; and head of performance Ismael Camenforte are also departing.
OTTAWA FURY — Suspended operations.
LACKAWANNA — Announced the cancellation of its men’s basketball season.
