Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Cincinnati minor league RHP Israel Lantigua (Reds-DSL) and New York Mets minor league RHP Amaury Pereya (Mets-DSL) 72 games each, after testing positive for Stanozolol a performance-enhancing substance; and Toronto RHP Jackxarel Lebron (Blue Jays-GCL) 52 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance; all violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Jacob Barnes has cleared waivers and was released.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Promoted Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll to assistant general manager; Alex Hassan to director of player development, and Jeremy Raadt to director of baseball systems.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced RHP Ryan Tepera refused an outright assignment to Buffalo (IL) and elected to become a free agent.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Juan Castro infield coach.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart $15,000 for public cristicism of the officiating.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB L.J. Fort to a two-year extension through 2021.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C JC Tretter to a three-year contract extension through 2022.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Jalen Chatfield fropm Utica (AHL).

National Lacrosse League LACROSSE

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dhane Smith to a three-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Manny Lagos chief soccer officer; Mark Watson technical director; and Stacey Hardin senior director player health and performance/head athletic trainer. Promoted Stacey Hardin to senior director of player heath and performance.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Damian Rivera to a homegrown player contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced that the club and coach Domènec Torrent have mutually agreed to part ways. Announced assistant coaches Albert Puig and Jordi Gris; director of performance Francesc Cos; and head of performance Ismael Camenforte are also departing.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Suspended operations.

COLLEGE

LACKAWANNA — Announced the cancellation of its men’s basketball season.

