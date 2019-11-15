Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Aaron Brooks has cleared unconditional release waivers and will sign with Kia (Korea).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Jacob Cruz assistant hitting coach. Promoted Jason Lane to first base coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired assistant general manager Kyle Stark.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cleveland DE Myles Garrett for the rest of the regular season and postseason and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s helmet. Suspended Pittsburgh C Maurkice Pouncey three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for punching and kicking Garrett. Suspended Cleveland DT Larry Ogunjobi one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee. Fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 each. Suspended free agent WR Antonio Callaway 10 games for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Josh Doctson.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Named Greg Quick director, global scouting.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from Rochester (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 8. Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Belleville F Alex Formenton one game for a cross-checking incident in a Nov. 13 game at Laval.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Norfolk’s Ben Holmstrom two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 13 game against Greenville. Suspended Jacksonville’s Emerson Clark five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 14 game against Atlanta. Fined Worcester’s Kyle Thomas an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 14 game against Brampton.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D DeJuan Jones.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Axel Schuster sporting director.

