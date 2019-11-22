Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 22, 2019 3:08 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B José Abreu on a three-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Hadi Reed director, professional scouting; Bill Masse special assignment scout; Shaeffer Hall, James Vilade and J.T. Zink amateur area scouts; Clifford Nuitter Venezuela administration coordinator; and Sahir Fersobe Santo Domingo area scout.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Waived G Kendall Smith.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and DE Porter Gustin from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D John Gilmour on waivers.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated RW Givani Smith from injured reserve and assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Troy Loggins from Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Maine’s Jonathan Racine three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 20 game at Norfolk.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Exercised the contract options on Steven Birnbaum, Emmanuel Boateng, Russell Canouse, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora, Junior Moreno, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Ulises Segura. Re-signed G Chris Seitz. Declined contract options for Antonio Bustamante and Marquinhos Pedroso.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Exercised its option to permanently acquire D Ruan and signed him to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI — Removed the interim tag from athletic director Keith Carter.

