Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B José Abreu on a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of pitching development, Doug Wiley pitching coach Mesa (rookie), Travis Fitta hitting and baseball development coach Eugene (NW), Rachek Folden hitting lab tech coach Mesa (rookie), Steven Pollakow Dominican hitting analytics coordinator, Dan Puente hitting coach for South Bend (MW), Will Remillard hitting and baseball development for Tennessee (SL) and Will Skett hitting and baseball development for Myrtle Beach (Sally).

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Hadi Reed director, professional scouting; Bill Masse special assignment scout; Shaeffer Hall, James Vilade and J.T. Zink amateur area scouts; Clifford Nuitter Venezuela administration coordinator; and Sahir Fersobe Santo Domingo area scout.

NEW YORK METS — Released RHP Drew Gagnon.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Waived G Kendall Smith.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and DE Porter Gustin from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Ahmad Gooden to their active roster. Waived TE Orson Charles.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D John Gilmour on waivers.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated RW Givani Smith from injured reserve and assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Steven Santini to Milwaukee (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Troy Loggins from Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Maine’s Jonathan Racine three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 20 game at Norfolk.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Exercised the contract options on Steven Birnbaum, Emmanuel Boateng, Russell Canouse, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora, Junior Moreno, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Ulises Segura. Re-signed G Chris Seitz. Declined contract options for Antonio Bustamante and Marquinhos Pedroso.

NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Signed MF Matt LaGrassa, Ds Ken Tribbett and Taylor Washington and F Alan Winn.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Exercised its option to permanently acquire D Ruan and signed him to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI — Removed the interim tag from athletic director Keith Carter.

