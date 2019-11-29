Friday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed OT Jared Veldheer off waivers from New England.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Kai Forbath. Released K Nick Folk.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Chicago F Reid Duke two games for a boarding incident in a Nov. 27 game against Grand Rapids.

