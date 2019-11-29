Friday’s Sports Transactions

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded C Tyler Davis to Oklahoma City for a 2020 second-round draft pick and the rights to F Yannis Morin.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Josh Shaw indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed G Alex Redmond on the reserve/injured list. Activated CB Darius Phillips from the reserve/injured list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed OT Jared Veldheer off waivers from New England.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Kai Forbath. Released K Nick Folk.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the resignation of coach Bill Peters. Named Geoff Ward interim coach.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Chicago F Reid Duke two games for a boarding incident in a Nov. 27 game against Grand Rapids.
ECHL — Suspended Kalamazoo’s Dylan Sadowy two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 27 game at Cincinnati.
