Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded C Tyler Davis to Oklahoma City for a 2020 second-round draft pick and the rights to F Yannis Morin.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Josh Shaw indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed G Alex Redmond on the reserve/injured list. Activated CB Darius Phillips from the reserve/injured list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed OT Jared Veldheer off waivers from New England.

Advertisement

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Kai Forbath. Released K Nick Folk.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the resignation of coach Bill Peters. Named Geoff Ward interim coach.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Chicago F Reid Duke two games for a boarding incident in a Nov. 27 game against Grand Rapids.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kalamazoo’s Dylan Sadowy two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 27 game at Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.