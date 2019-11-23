Listen Live Sports

Fritz carries Canisius past St. Bonaventure 61-57

November 23, 2019 6:27 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacco Fritz scored 12 points with 10 rebounds to lift Canisius to a 61-57 win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Malik Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for Canisius (2-2). Armon Harried added nine points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Henderson, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Golden Griffins, was held to only 5 points. He hit 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Kyle Lofton had 18 points and four steals for the Bonnies (1-4). Justin Winston added 14 points and five rebounds.

Canisius plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Tuesday. St. Bonaventure takes on Mercer at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

