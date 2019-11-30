Listen Live Sports

Frye scores 30 to lift Bowling Green past Dartmouth 76-69

November 30, 2019 6:45 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frye had a career-high 30 points as Bowling Green beat Dartmouth 76-69 on Saturday.

Trey Diggs had 17 points and seven rebounds for Bowling Green (6-2). Marlon Sierra added 11 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 8 points and 12 rebounds for the hosts.

Aaryn Rai had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Big Green (5-2). Taurus Samuels added 15 points. James Foye had 13 points.

Bowling Green plays Oakland at home next Saturday. Dartmouth plays Georgia State on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

