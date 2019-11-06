Listen Live Sports

Ft. Wayne goes for first win vs Manchester

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Manchester vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons are set to battle the Spartans of Division III Manchester. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 86-71 at UNLV in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Purdue Fort Wayne scored 111 points and prevailed by 46 over Manchester when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Mastodons scored 75.9 points per contest across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

