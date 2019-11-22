Ft. Wayne goes up against Ohio Northern

Ohio Northern vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (2-4)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons will be taking on the Polar Bears of Division III Ohio Northern. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 75-68 on the road against Kent State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists this year for Purdue Fort Wayne. Matt Holba has complemented Godfrey with 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.GREEN LIGHT FOR GODFREY: Through six games, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Mastodons offense scored 75.9 points per matchup across those 12 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.