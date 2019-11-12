Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ft. Wayne plays Miami

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Miami (0-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (1-2)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Purdue Fort Wayne look to bounce back from losses. Miami fell short in an 88-81 game at home to Wright State on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 79-78 on the road to Southeast Missouri on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .SOLID SIBANDE: Nike Sibande has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

LAST TIME: Miami scored 85 points and won by six over Purdue Fort Wayne when these two teams met a year ago.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 6-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the RedHawks gave up 72.6 points per game while scoring 73.9 per contest. Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 75.9 points and giving up 82.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes