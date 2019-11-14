Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Fuller, Manjon lift UC Davis over Idaho 65-64

November 14, 2019 8:24 pm
 
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fuller had 18 points and Ezra Manjon made a go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left as UC Davis narrowly defeated Idaho 65-64 on Thursday in the Red Wolves Classic.

UC Davis passed it around the perimeter to get it in the hands of Manjon, who used a high screen to drive the left side of the lane for an open layup. Idaho missed a shot at the other end and the Aggies were off on the front end of a 1-and-1 with five seconds left, but the Vandals didn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

Manjon finished with 17 points for the Aggies, while Joe Mooney chipped in 16.

Trevon Allen had 22 points for the Vandals (1-2). Marquell Fraser added 13 points and nine rebounds. Quinton Forrest grabbed 10 rebounds.

UC Davis (2-1) plays Arkansas State on Friday. Idaho plays VMI on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

