Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Furman trounces Point University 64-7

November 23, 2019 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Darrien Grainger threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Travis Blackshear had a 49-yard pick-6 and Furman held NAIA-member Point University to 91 total yards in a 64-7 win on Saturday.

The Paladins (8-4, 5-1 Southern Conference) will learn their FCS playoff postseason fate on Sunday.

The Skyhawks gained 1 rushing yard in 35 attempts against a defense that forced three turnovers.

Grainger’s 9-yard TD run capped the opening drive and he hit Ryan DeLuca on a 19-yard TD pass on Furman’s next possession. After Blackshear’s interception return, two field goals by Grayson Atkins and two rushing TDS, the Paladins led 43-7 at halftime.

Advertisement

Devin Wynn, Wayne Anderson, Hamp Sission, Dominic Roberto and Jack Hardin each ran for TDs for Furman, whose ground game accounted for 317 of 435 yards offense.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas