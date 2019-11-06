Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ga. State opens season against Brewton-Parker College

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Brewton-Parker College vs. Georgia State (0-0)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers are set to battle the Barons of NAIA program Brewton-Parker College. Georgia State went 24-10 last year and finished first in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 8-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers scored 73.4 points per matchup in those 13 games.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term