Gabbert tosses 3 TDs, Bester runs for 2 in Miami (Ohio) win

November 13, 2019 11:04 pm
 
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert passed for three touchdowns, Jaylon Bester ran for two scores and Miami (Ohio) used big plays to roll over Bowling Green 44-3 on Wednesday night.

Bester sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown and had a 1-yard plunge for another score while Gabbert connected with Andrew Homer for a 35-yard score and Jalen Walker for a 60-yarder during a 27-point second quarter that left the RedHawks up 37-3 at halftime.

Mike Brown gave Miami a quick lead with a 79-yard interception return within the first two minutes of the game.

The victory (6-4, 5-1) was the fourth in a row for the RedHawks and strengthened their grip on first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division lead with two games remaining.

Bryson Denley rushed for 105 yards for the Falcons (3-7, 2-4) but Grant Loy was intercepted three times, twice by Travion Banks. Miami outgained Bowling Green 425-275.

