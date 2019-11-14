Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gandia-Rosa lifts North Florida past Southern Miss 66-63

November 14, 2019 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ivan Gandia-Rosa registered 17 points as North Florida edged past Southern Miss 66-63 on Thursday night.

Southern Miss pulled to 62-61 with 16 seconds left on Leonard Harper-Baker’s layup, but Emmanuel Adedoyin and Gandia-Rosa each made a pair of free throws to seal it for the Ospreys.

Carter Hendricksen had 15 points for North Florida (3-1). Adedoyin finished with 12 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Artur Konontsuk added 13 points. Gabe Watson had 12 points.

Advertisement

North Florida faces Trinity Baptist at home on Monday. Southern Miss plays Iowa State on the road on Tuesday.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off