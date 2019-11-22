Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gardner scores 28, East Carolina tops Evansville 85-68

November 22, 2019 10:29 pm
 
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jayden Gardner poured in a season-high 28 points and East Carolina pulled away for an 85-68 victory over Evansville on Friday in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

Freshman Tristen Newton added 18 points for the Pirates (2-3), who led just 30-26 at halftime. Reserve Seth LeDay had 12 points, while Brandon Suggs scored 10.

Noah Frederking and reserve Sam Cunliffe topped the Purple Aces (3-2) with 17 points apiece. Artur Labinowicz came off the bench to score 12.

East Carolina sank 30 of 52 shots overall (58%), 4 of 11 from 3-point range and 21 of 28 foul shots (75%). Evansville shot just 40% from the floor and 41% from distance (13 of 32). The Purple Aces missed 12 of 29 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

