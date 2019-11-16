Listen Live Sports

Georgetown plays Ga. State

November 16, 2019 6:30 am
 
Georgia State (1-2) vs. Georgetown (2-1)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State and Georgetown look to bounce back from losses. Georgia State fell short in a 74-63 game at Duke on Friday. Georgetown lost 81-66 loss at home against Penn State on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven has averaged 17.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and two blocks while James Akinjo has put up 12.7 points and 4.7 assists. For the Panthers, Kane Williams has averaged 14.3 points and 4.7 assists while Corey Allen has put up 14.7 points.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Georgia State’s Allen has attempted 15 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 27th among Division I teams. The Georgetown offense has turned the ball over on 23.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hoyas 302nd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

