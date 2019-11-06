Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgetown welcomes Mt. St. Mary’s in season opener

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Mount St. Mary’s (0-0) vs. Georgetown (0-0)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown gets the 2019-20 season going by hosting the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s went 9-22 last year and finished ninth in the NEC, while Georgetown ended up 19-14 and finished fourth in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 75.1 points per game last year. The Hoyas offense put up 81.4 points per matchup en route to a 10-4 record against non-Big East competition. Mount St. Mary’s went 1-10 against non-conference teams last season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term