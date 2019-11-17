Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Tech beats Georgia for 1st time in Athens

November 17, 2019 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Tech has pulled off a historic women’s basketball victory, beating rival Georgia in Athens for the first time in program history.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) routed the Lady Bulldogs 73-40 on Sunday behind 20 points from Francesca Pan.

Georgia (2-1) has dominated the series over the years. This was only the seventh win in 42 meetings for Georgia Tech — and its first ever at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Yellow Jackets actually trailed 13-8 after the first quarter but romped the rest of the way under first-year coach Nell Fortner. They made 12 3-pointers while holding Georgia to 34 percent (18 of 53) shooting.

Advertisement

Georgia Tech also forced 19 turnovers, leading to 27 points.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

The Yellow Jackets are off to a strong start after a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign. Longtime coach MaChelle Joseph was suspended late in the season and then fired over alleged mistreatment of players and staff. She denied the allegations and claimed the firing was retaliation for her complaints about gender equity issues.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted