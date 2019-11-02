Listen Live Sports

Georgiev’s 32 saves leads Rangers over Predators 2-1

November 2, 2019 4:34 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to lead the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who have won three of four.

Viktor Arvidsson had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Chytil scored the game’s first goal at 16:05 of the opening period. He carried the puck from inside New York’s defensive zone on the left side on a 2-on-1 with Chris Kreider. After crossing the Nashville blue line, Chytil made a toe-drag move around Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis before beating goaltender Juuse Saros with a wrist shot on the short side.

Chytil has scored in consecutive games since being recalled from Hartford of the AHL Oct. 28.

Strome made it 2-0 at 4:16 of the second.

After catching Nashville on a bad line change, Jesper Fast sent a pass from the right point to Artemi Panarin in the slot. There, Panarin found Strome skating through the right side where he redirected the puck past Saros.

Saros finished with 28 saves.

Arvidsson halved the New York lead at 14:34 of the second.

With Nashville on a power play, Filip Forsberg sent a pass from above the left circle toward the slot and Arvidsson was able to tip the puck by Georgiev.

Notes: Hamhuis played his 1,100th career NHL game. … Earlier Saturday, the Predators unveiled the jersey that will be worn at New Year’s Day’s Winter Classic in Dallas. … Panarin has 13 points in 14 career games played against Nashville. … The Rangers have allowed a power-play goal in three consecutive games. … New York has won three of their last four games played in Nashville.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Host Ottawa Senators Monday.

Predators: Visit Detroit Red Wings Monday.

