The Associated Press
 
German scores 21 to lead N. Illinois over Oakland 74-50

November 25, 2019 10:37 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German had 21 points as Northern Illinois easily beat Oakland 74-50 on Monday night.

Trendon Hankerson had a career-best 14 points for Northern Illinois (6-2), which won its sixth straight game. Lacey James collected 13 rebounds while Noah McCarty grabbed seven.

Daniel Oladapo had 13 points for the Golden Grizzlies (4-3). Xavier Hill-Mais added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tray Maddox Jr. had 11 points.

Northern Illinois plays Saint Mary’s on the road next Thursday. Oakland matches up against Toledo on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

