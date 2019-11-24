Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants-Bears Stats

November 24, 2019 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York 0 7 0 7—14
Chicago 0 3 16 0—19
Second Quarter

NYG_K.Smith 3 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 7:38.

Chi_FG Pineiro 26, :08.

Third Quarter

Chi_Robinson 32 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 12:12.

Chi_FG Pineiro 24, 7:09.

Advertisement

Chi_Trubisky 2 run (kick failed), 5:19.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Tate 23 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 4:10.

A_61,581.

___

NYG Chi
First downs 14 20
Total Net Yards 243 335
Rushes-yards 21-109 26-65
Passing 134 270
Punt Returns 3-52 1-1
Kickoff Returns 4-86 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-30 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-36-0 25-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-16 2-8
Punts 5-51.4 6-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-35 6-53
Time of Possession 26:49 33:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Barkley 17-59, Jones 2-27, Shepard 1-22, Gallman 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 6-25, Montgomery 13-22, Trubisky 7-18.

PASSING_New York, Jones 21-36-0-150. Chicago, Trubisky 25-41-2-278.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

RECEIVING_New York, K.Smith 5-17, Shepard 5-15, Slayton 4-67, Tate 3-33, Barkley 2-1, Simonson 1-10, Latimer 1-7. Chicago, Cohen 7-29, Robinson 6-131, Miller 6-77, Braunecker 2-9, Montgomery 2-9, Gabriel 1-19, Horsted 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Rosas 42, Rosas 43.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas