Giants finally find their general manager in Cubs’ Harris

November 10, 2019 10:14 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants hired Scott Harris from the Chicago Cubs to become general manager, filling a void of more than a year after the club had gone without a GM during president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi’s first season in the position.

That’s one big hire done, another still to go.

The Giants this past week had narrowed down their search for a new manager to three finalists: former Phillies manager Gape Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

During seven seasons with the Cubs, Harris had most recently been Cubs assistant GM under president Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer. Harris, born in Redwood City outside San Francisco, also worked two years for Major League Baseball as coordinator of major league operations.

Zaidi said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring in an executive of Scott’s caliber to help lead our baseball operations group. The combination of his breadth of experience, contributions toward building a championship-winning perennial contender in Chicago, and his Bay Area roots made him an ideal fit for our General Manager position and I’m looking forward to executing our vision together.”

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

