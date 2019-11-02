Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants’ Watson exercises $2.5M option; Abad option declined

November 2, 2019 11:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants left-hander Tony Watson has exercised his $2.5 million player option for 2020.

San Francisco declined a $1.4 million option on left-hander Fernando Abad, who gets a $150,000 buyout and can become a free agent following Saturday’s decision.

The 34-year-old Watson went 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 60 games for the Giants last season. By exercising his option, his contract is worth $9 million over three seasons. If he had declined the option, he would have received a $500,000 buyout.

Abad was 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 21 games for San Francisco.

Advertisement

The Giants also announced that right-hander Kyle Barraclough cleared waivers, was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento and elected free agency.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb