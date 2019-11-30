Gibbs scores 23 to lead Mount St. Mary’s past Howard 73-56

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Gibbs had 23 points as Mount St. Mary’s topped Howard 73-56 on Saturday.

Malik Jefferson had 16 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (3-5), which broke a five-game road losing streak. Damian Chong Qui added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Charles Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bison (0-9), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to nine games. Wayne Bristol Jr. added 12 points. Ian Lee had seven assists.

Mount St. Mary’s takes on Grand Canyon on the road on Tuesday. Howard looks for its first win against Hampton on the road on Thursday.

