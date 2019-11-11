Gibson scores 26 to lead Omaha over Bethune-Cookman 90-61

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JT Gibson had a career-high 26 points as Omaha routed Bethune-Cookman 90-61 on Monday night.

Gibson made 10 of 13 shots. He added six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Zach Thornhill had 19 points for Omaha (2-1). Matt Pile added 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Wanjang Tut had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks.

Joe French had 19 points for the Wildcats (1-2). Cletrell Pope added 12 points and eight rebounds. Wali Parks had seven rebounds and six points before fouling out.

Nebraska Omaha faces Colorado State on the road on Wednesday. Bethune-Cookman takes on Trinity Baptist at home on Friday.

