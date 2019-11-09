Glass throws 2 late TD passes to give Alabama A&M 48-43 win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, including two in the final four minutes, to rally Alabama A&M to a 48-43 victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (6-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outscored the Tigers (4-6, 3-2) 28-13 in the wild fourth quarter.

Jordan Bentley, who finished with 132 yards on 25 carries, scored on a 7-yard run in the first minute of the fourth quarter and Marcus Cushine returned a fumble 53 yards to give Alabama A&M a 34-30 lead. But the Tigers rallied on Jalon Jones’ 8-yard pass to D.D. Bowie and Jones’ 51-yard run to lead 43-34.

The teams combined for 1,122 yards offense. Glass, the conference passing leader, was 25 of 40 for 410 yards with freshman Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim making nine catches for a career-high 203 yards and two scores.

Jones threw for three touchdowns for the Tigers. Keshawn Harper had 18 carries for 135 yards and Jones added 130 on 18 attempts.

