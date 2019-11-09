Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Glass throws 2 late TD passes to give Alabama A&M 48-43 win

November 9, 2019 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, including two in the final four minutes, to rally Alabama A&M to a 48-43 victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (6-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outscored the Tigers (4-6, 3-2) 28-13 in the wild fourth quarter.

Jordan Bentley, who finished with 132 yards on 25 carries, scored on a 7-yard run in the first minute of the fourth quarter and Marcus Cushine returned a fumble 53 yards to give Alabama A&M a 34-30 lead. But the Tigers rallied on Jalon Jones’ 8-yard pass to D.D. Bowie and Jones’ 51-yard run to lead 43-34.

The teams combined for 1,122 yards offense. Glass, the conference passing leader, was 25 of 40 for 410 yards with freshman Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim making nine catches for a career-high 203 yards and two scores.

Advertisement

Jones threw for three touchdowns for the Tigers. Keshawn Harper had 18 carries for 135 yards and Jones added 130 on 18 attempts.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'