The Associated Press
 
Glen Rice Jr. arrested after NZ bar incident

November 16, 2019 2:48 am
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former Washington Wizards guard Glen Rice Jr. has been arrested in Auckland after an altercation in a bar, 10 days after joining the New Zealand Breakers in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Breakers chief executive Matt Walsh confirmed Walsh was arrested Thursday morning.

“Glen alerted us to an incident the other night that he was out and got into a scuffle with some guys,” Walsh told Television New Zealand. “He told us and we’re aware of it. We’re trying to get information.

“Like anyone on the team we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, innocent until proven guilty.”

Rice, who joined the Breakers as an injury replacement for fellow American Brian Hopson, remains with the team and is expected to play their next game against Perth on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is the son of three-time NBA All Star Glen Rice.

He attended Georgia Tech but was dismissed by coach Brian Gregory in 2012 after multiple suspensions, the last involving a shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub.

Rice was taken by the Philadelphia 76ers as the 35th pick in the 2013 draft but later traded to Washington. He was waived by the Wizards in January 2015.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

