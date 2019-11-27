Listen Live Sports

Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Niagara 77-54

November 27, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey registered 17 points as Purdue Fort Wayne routed Niagara 77-54 on Wednesday night.

Brian Patrick had 15 points and six rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-5).

Raheem Solomon had 15 points for the Purple Eagles, who have now lost five consecutive games to start the season. James Towns added 13 points. Noah Waterman had 10 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Grand Canyon on the road on Saturday. Niagara looks for its first win of the season against Norfolk State on the road on Sunday.

