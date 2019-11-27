Listen Live Sports

GoFundMe donations spike for SFA player after upset of Duke

November 27, 2019 11:26 am
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The biggest winner in the aftermath of Stephen F. Austin’s shocking upset of No. 1 Duke might be the fundraising website for the family of the player who hit the game-winning layup.

A two-month old GoFundMe page set up to help guard Nathan Bain’s family rebuild from Hurricane Dorian damage had raised $34,892 by 11 a.m. EST Wednesday — a massive spike from the roughly $2,000 it had raised before Tuesday night’s game that is the talk of college basketball.

Bain’s family in Freeport, Bahamas lost “nearly everything of value” and the church run by his father, a minister, sustained “extreme damage” in the Category 5 storm that hammered the islands, according to the website set up by the school two weeks after the storm.

Bain scored on a breakaway layup just before the overtime buzzer to give the school located in Nacogdoches, Texas, an 85-83 victory.

