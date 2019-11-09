Golden Knights-Capitals Sum

Vegas 1 1 0—2 Washington 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 6 (Orlov, Vrana), 0:58. 2, Washington, Wilson 8 (Vrana), 5:53. 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 5, 8:57.

Second Period_4, Washington, Siegenthaler 1 (Boyd), 15:32. 5, Vegas, Smith 10 (Eakin, Marchessault), 17:27 (pp).

Third Period_6, Washington, Backstrom 3 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 11:30 (pp). 7, Washington, Backstrom 4 (Oshie, Carlson), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-13-12_32. Washington 11-8-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 4; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 9-4-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 8-1-3 (32-30).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:37.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, David Brisebois.

