Golden Knights-Maple Leafs Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 4, 4:08. 2, Toronto, Matthews 13 (Tavares, Rielly), 8:14 (pp).
Overtime_3, Toronto, Tavares 4 (Marner), 2:33.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-14-15-2_38. Toronto 13-10-12-2_37.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 5; Toronto 1 of 6.
Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-1-2 (37 shots-35 saves). Toronto, Andersen 9-2-2 (38-37).
A_19,218 (18,819). T_2:34.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.
