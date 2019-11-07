Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Maple Leafs Sums

November 7, 2019 10:29 pm
 
Vegas 0 0 1 0—1
Toronto 0 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Hague, VGK, (interference), 0:26; Stastny, VGK, (hooking), 13:48; Timashov, TOR, (high sticking), 16:46.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Nylander, TOR, (holding), 3:09; McNabb, VGK, (hooking), 11:11; Holden, VGK, (hooking), 16:12.

Third Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 4, 4:08. 2, Toronto, Matthews 13 (Tavares, Rielly), 8:14 (pp). Penalties_Stastny, VGK, (tripping), 1:33; Holl, TOR, (interference), 4:20; Carrier, VGK, (holding), 6:44; Moore, TOR, (slashing), 9:33; Toronto bench, served by Kerfoot (too many men on the ice), 18:39.

Overtime_3, Toronto, Tavares 4 (Marner), 2:33. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-14-15-2_38. Toronto 13-10-12-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 5; Toronto 1 of 6.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-1-2 (37 shots-35 saves). Toronto, Andersen 9-2-2 (38-37).

A_19,218 (18,819). T_2:34.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.

