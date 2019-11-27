Golden Knights-Predators Sum

Vegas 1 1 1 1—4 Nashville 0 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 11 (Pacioretty), 7:33.

Second Period_2, Vegas, R.Smith 11 (Schmidt), 6:22. 3, Nashville, Granlund 4 (Duchene, Josi), 7:01. 4, Nashville, Ellis 4 (Josi, Johansen), 11:25.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Duchene 7 (Granlund, Grimaldi), 1:23. 6, Vegas, Pacioretty 9 (Stone, R.Smith), 19:59.

Overtime_7, Vegas, Stastny 8 (Schmidt), 1:52.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-9-11-2_30. Nashville 12-10-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 1-4-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Nashville, Saros 3-5-2 (30-26).

A_17,326 (17,113). T_2:28.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Trent Knorr.

