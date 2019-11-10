Golden Knights-Red Wings Sums

Vegas 1 1 0—2 Detroit 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 4 (Smith, Theodore), 16:27. 2, Detroit, Athanasiou 2 (Green, Hronek), 19:15 (pp). Penalties_Erne, DET, (high sticking), 11:38; Smith, VGK, (hooking), 17:23.

Second Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 6 (Roy, Reaves), 9:04. Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (slashing), 18:05.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Bowey 1, 10:57. 5, Detroit, Mantha 11 (Larkin, Fabbri), 19:29. Penalties_Ehn, DET, (delay of game), 8:04.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-3-9_19. Detroit 7-2-10_19.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Detroit 1 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-2-2 (19 shots-16 saves). Detroit, Bernier 4-4-1 (19-17).

A_19,057 (20,000). T_2:24.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

